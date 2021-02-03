Neches principal arrested on charges she interfered with an investigation

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – Kimberlyn Ann Snider, the elementary school principal in Neches ISD, has been charged with crimes alleging that she interfered with an investigation into possible misconduct in the district.

Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores said Snider turned herself on Tuesday and was booked into the county jail.

She was wanted on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, which is a felony, and five counts of official oppression, a misdemeanor.

Records show she posted bonds totaling $17,500 and was released.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the sheriff’s office in 2020. Flores said the investigation occurred before he took office.

Snider is charged with crimes that allege she tried to hide, alter or destroy evidence and used her position in the district to hinder an investigation.

She turned herself in after a grand jury found there was enough evidence for the district attorney’s office to pursue prosecution.