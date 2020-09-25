No injuries suffered at homes in Carthage struck by bullets

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Carthage police received a call of gunshots on N. Live Oak Street and another call of gunshots in the area of N. St. Mary Street and Cottage Road.

Officers responded to both scenes and investigated after arriving to find no one in the area.

The officers found that a residence in the 800 block of N. Live Oak Street had been struck several times.

The resident was home with two small children.

Although the residence was sustained damage, no one was injured.

Officers worked the scene collecting evidence.

This case is currently under investigation.