No suspect found at North Texas hotel after ‘active threat’ report

GRAPEVINE, Texas (KETK) – At a North Texas hotel, called Great Wolf lodge, police found no suspects after reporting an ‘active threat’ that forced the hotel to on lockdown.

On Friday night around 9:46 p.m. police responded to an ‘active threat’ with no injuries.

According to our sister station KXAS, McNew of the Grapevine Police Department had received multiple calls describing the same man making threats.

Police traced the threats to the 8th floor of the hotel. Guests on that floor were moved to a secure area while guests on other floors were asked to stay in their rooms.

After interviewing occupants in a room where one of the calls was made, police determined they were not in danger.

Officers cleared all areas of concern around 2:00am. Some officers remained on the property as an additional precaution.

In a statement to KXAS, a Great Wolf Lodge spokesperson said, “We’d like to thank Grapevine PD for diligently looking into this matter and for helping us keep our guests safe.”

According to KXAS, officers from Northeast Tarrant County SWAT Team and Bedford, Euless, Hurst, Irving and Southlake police departments all helped.

Great Wolf Lodge is located along State Highway 26 near Texan Trail in Grapevine.