Oklahoma man charged with murder of 5 children, brother

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma (KETK/AP) – An Oklahoma man has been charged with murdering five children and his brother.

25-year-old Jarron Deajon Pridgeon of Muskogee is charged with six counts of murder, shooting with intent to kill, and illegally possessing firearms during probation.

According to an AP report, local police don’t know why Pridgeon fatally shot Javarion Lee, 24, or the children, the oldest of whom was 9. The children’s mother, Brittany Anderson, was also wounded in the shootings. The children were identified as:

9-year-old Que’dynce Anderson

6-year-old Neveah Pridgeon

5-year-old Harmony Anderson

3-year-old Jaidus Pridgeon

1-year-old Jalaiya Pridgeon

Pridgeon and the victims lived in the home where the shootings occurred, Muskogee police said. Neighbors told the Muskogee Phoenix that they had only recently moved to the home but that the children were often outside playing.

Raven Anderson, who is an aunt to the children, told Tulsa TV station KOTV that Pridgeon was the father of three of the slain children.

“They were great kids, they were smart, full of happiness, energy. They were, they just loved life,” she said. “Honestly it would just be great if everyone just continued to pray.”