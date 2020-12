LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed in a shooting in Longview Wednesday night around 11:13 p.m.

The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Bertha Street. Officers found the victim, TruShawn Burns, of Longview, in a vehicle.

Police are investigating.

If you have any information, contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.