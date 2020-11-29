‘PAW Patrol’ dognapped: Thieves steal inflatable from Tyler yard

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department has released blurry images of two men in the process of stealing an inflatable that featured characters from the popular children’s TV show “PAW Patrol.“

The men took the inflatable from the front yard of a home in the 8200 block of Crooked Trail. They were driving a silver Mustang and white Mazda, according to the information released by police earlier this month.

Those with information are asked to call the police department at 903-533-2088 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

The animated “PAW Patrol” TV show features Ryder, a little boy, and a team of search and rescue dogs who work together to protect their community.