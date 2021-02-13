PHOTOS: Pack of tracking dogs sniff out Cherokee County shooting suspect

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County sheriff deputies used a prison search dog team to find a man hiding in thick woods after he allegedly shot at his family.

Clinton Colston was taken into custody after dogs from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Beto Unit sniffed him out where he was hiding Friday night about one mile from his home on County Road 3405, said a statement released by the department.

Deputies, Jacksonville PD officers, TDCJ representatives and tracking dogs conducted the hunt at night and in freezing temperatures.

Deputies were called to the home after family members reported that Colston had fire a gun at them and then ran into the woods. When Colston was arrested, he had 28 grams of meth, the announcement said.

Colston was charged with deadly conduct and possession of a controlled substance. He also was wanted on burglary and parole violation warrants.

