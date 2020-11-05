Police charge man in connection with Tyler shootings that left 2 hospitalized

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 30-year-old Mt. Pleasant man has been charged in connection with the shootings of two people in Tyler on Wednesday.

The victims both remain hospitalized in Tyler after being shot multiple times.

Lanard Askew, 30, was arrested at the scene, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked in Smith County Jail, an announcement said.

About 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police went to 1900 block of N. Palace Ave. on a report of a shooting.

One of the victims, Brandon Dixon, 33, of Tyler, remains in Christus Trinity Mother Frances. He was driven to the hospital.

Nearby, police also found that Steven Forman, 32, of Gladewater, had been shot several times. Forman was taken by EMS to UT Health Tyler

The case remains under investigation.