Police identify suspect in Sunday morning Tyler shooting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police have identified a suspect in a shooting that occurred Sunday morning.

Police have warrants on 23-year-old Juan Salinas III of Tyler for aggravated assault family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

Police ask that anyone who has information on Salinas to call Tyler PD at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Early Sunday morning, police were called to the intersection of Canton St. and North Ardmore Ave. around 12:40 a.m. because a woman had been shot.

The victim was taken in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.