Police searching for East Texas car thieves that steal items to commit other crimes

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police is looking for a group of thieves that have been breaking into cars and using their loot to commit other crimes throughout the city.

Investigators say that a group of four young boys go from car to car, checking to see if they are unlocked. If they get inside, they take anything of value.

Detectives say the burglars have stolen a gun and credit card, went to a Walmart, and used the car to buy $1,500 worth of gift cars.

Photo: Texarkana Police Department

TTPD was able to connect the two crimes when someone reported the gun stolen. They are now warning residents to double-check their car doors before walking away.

“Unfortunately, it’s something that’s become pretty common around here. The best thing to make sure you lock your doors. That’s your best defense on this because a lot of times they don’t break out the windows.” Texarkana Police Department

Officials say the gun is still out there. Suspects haven’t been identified, but they’re looking for about the four young boys. Anyone with information is urged to call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.