Police: Serial killer arrested in Dallas area, suspected in murder of SMU student

DALLAS (KETK/AP) – A man is behind bars in North Texas and police believe he meets “the definition of a serial killer.”

Jeremy Harris, 31, is charged with four murders across the Dallas area, according to assistant Police Chief Avery Moore.

He is suspected of three killings in Dallas and another in Celina. Two of the attacks were back on November 14 with the shooting of a panhandler and a man sitting in his car at a stoplight.

Harris is also charged with the murder of SMU student Robert Urrea. He was gunned down while walking home from a party on Halloween night.

Moore said that the attacks appear to be random. Harris is being held on a $3 million bond in the Collin County Jail.

Deputy Police Chief Reuben Ramirez, who heads up the department’s criminal investigations division, said that Harris “is the definition of a serial killer.”