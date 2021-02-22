Police: Texas man killed estranged wife’s new boyfriend, himself in murder-suicide

CONROE, Texas (KETK) – Two Texas men were killed Sunday afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide, police say.

The incident happened in the Houston suburb of Conroe around 3:40 p.m. when officers responded to a frantic 911 call from a woman saying two men were dead inside her home with gunshot wounds.

According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, police said that one of the men was the woman’s soon-to-be-ex-husband and the other was her current 29-year-old boyfriend.

The woman told detectives that she and her husband had separated back in November. She had recently begun dating the other man, who was a longtime friend.

Though they were no longer living together, the husband had been staying in her home for the past week due to the winter storm. The house was located in the Olde Oaks Subdivision.

After telling the woman that he would be leaving Sunday afternoon, he returned shortly after to shoot the boyfriend before turning the gun on himself. The woman told police that the entire shooting took place without a word being spoken.

Investigators have not released any of the identifies of those involved due to family members still needing to be tracked down.