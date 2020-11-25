Police: Two Texas men dead in apparent murder-suicide over relationship with same woman

KATY, Texas (KETK) – Two Texas men are dead outside of Houston over an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday night.

Harris County deputies said that a shooting happened at a home in Katy after a confrontation between the two men.

The gunman came to the home to confront the man living there about a relationship they had with the same woman. He then eventually shot the resident several times before turning the gun on himself.

“There was a fight that occurred — a disagreement. At one point, the person who came to the home to confront the person who lived here produced a handgun and shot the person who lives here, shot that man once and then shot him again and then he turned the gone on himself.” HCSO Public Information Officer Jason Spencer

Our NBC affiliate KPRC reported that the shooting occurred in front of multiple witnesses and that police are still speaking with them. No one else was injured or threatened during the fight.

Crews respond to a multi-person shooting in the 19400 block of Cypress Arbor Dr. Tuesday evening in Katy. EMS pronounced 2 adult males deceased on-scene.





The identities of the two men have not been released.