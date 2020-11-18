Port Neches doctor wrote expensive prescriptions for patients without their knowledge in $6.7M fraud case

BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) — A Port Neches doctor has been found guilty of writing hundreds of prescriptions for patients without their knowledge as part of a $6.7 million fraud case.

Grigoriy T. Rodonaia, 43, of Port Neches, Texas, was convicted Tuesday in a Beaumont federal court of health care fraud, aggravated identity theft, making a false statement, and accepting kickbacks.

According to the announcement, from 2015 to 2020, Rodonaia, a doctor at Family Medicine and Aesthetics in Beaumont, issuing prescriptions for expensive scar creams using information and Health Insurance Claim Numbers of TRICARE beneficiaries and had the prescriptions sent to Memorial Compounding Pharmacy in Houston.

According to evidence presented in court, Rodanaia issued over 600 prescriptions to about 140 people who did not know what had been done. Some of the prescriptions cost up to $13,000 and were refilled many times.

He sometimes created records showing he had examined and talked to patients, when he had done so, the announcement said.

TRICARE paid the pharmacy $6.7 million before an audit detected the scheme.

A jury found he was also guilty of making patients on Medicare and Medicaid pay in cash for opioid treatments and charged them more than what the government reimbursed doctors.

Rodonaia faces up to dozens of years in federal prison. He is under supervision of the U.S. Pretrial Services office of the U.S. District Court.