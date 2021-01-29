Prosecutors will not seek death penalty for Longview woman accused of killing her newborn child

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County prosecutors announced on Friday that they would not be seeking the death penalty for a woman accused of killing her 3-month-old child.

Andrea Burks, 41, is accused of capital murder in the death of her newborn daughter Yahniece Wright. Burks allegedly confessed to police that she killed the infant because she feared that Child Protective Services would take her away.

Head prosecutor Elisa Hugman made the announcement during a Zoom hearing with Burks present from the Gregg County North Jail.

The warrant obtained by KETK News last year states Burks confessed that she “was going to do anything to keep that from happening.”

Burks' also told investigators that she attempted to smother her other two daughters in their room as well.

Wright’s body was sent for an autopsy in Dallas County where injuries were found around her nose and mouth that were consistent with a smothering.

Under Texas law, since prosecutors will not seek the death penalty, the only remaining sentencing option if she is convicted would be life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Her next hearing is scheduled for Friday, May 7. Judge Alfonso Charles said this would time for expert witnesses to be scheduled and for forensic reports to be run on evidence.