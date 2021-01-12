Psychiatrist finds Tyler man competent to stand trial for stabbing death of girlfriend

Left: Leslie Gamino, Johnny Osburn. Osburn is charged with murder for the stabbing death of Gamino.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Dallas psychiatrist has found that a man charged with murder for the stabbing death of his girlfriend is competent to stand trial.

241st District Judge Jack Skeen said during a hearing Tuesday that Dr. Mitchell Dunn found no evidence that Johnny Osburn, 40, Tyler, has a mental illness.

Osburn is charged with murder for the death of 42-year-old Leslie Gamino of Tyler.

Smith County felony prosecutor Elizabeth Anderson told Skeen the state is still waiting for DNA evidence in the case from a lab in Garland and asked for more time before a plea hearing takes place.

The evidence is expected to be returned later this month and would need to be reviewed by Osburn and his attorney. The results of the DNA evidence could influence any potential plea agreement, Anderson said.

Skeen set the next hearing for Feb. 16.

Osburn, who is being held in Smith County Jail under $1 million bond, earlier confessed to police that he killed Gamino, according to the arrest warrant.

On Jan. 3, 2020, Tyler police were alerted that Gamino was possibly being held hostage by Osburn and traced the location to Townhouse Motel in Tyler where police discovered her body wrapped in bedding in the trunk of her car.

She had been stabbed multiple times

Osburn was later taken into custody and charged with her death.