Rains County warns residents of phone scam using Sheriff’s Office number

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents in the county of a call scam using the sheriff’s office’s phone number.

In the phone call they say that the person has a warrant and that if the warrant isn’t paid, that they will arrest you. The scam also gives names, however, not real deputies names.

“This is not how we operate,” the Rains County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “We do not take your money because you have a warrant.”

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said that any fines or charges would be levied by the courts. In a normal circumstance, the sheriff’s office would arrest the wanted and wait for the process to “play out”.

Also normal procedures do not include calling the wanted and telling them that they are wanted. Police would just find you and serve the warrant by bringing you to jail. “The rest is up to the legal system,” they said.

If you get a call, and you know you have not committed a crime and not wanted, then hang up on the caller.

If you’re called and you suspect that you have or know you have committed a crime and might be wanted; go to 313 E North St in Emory. The Sheriff’s Office said they will check if you’re wanted and treat you humanely and civilly whether you are wanted or not.