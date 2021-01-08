Report: Man pictured with foot on Pelosi’s desk during Capitol riot arrested

TOPSHOT – A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KETK/NBC) – The man photographed with his feet up on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the Capitol riot on Wednesday was reportedly arrested on Friday.

Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, was taken into custody in his home state on charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property, according to an NBC report.

Pictures of Barnett went viral on social media as they mayhem unfolded on live television. The chaos began as Congress convened to count the Electoral College votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

A broad swath of members of Congress condemned the violence after President Trump led supporters at a rally to march on the Capitol to defy the results.

A New York Times reporter tweeted in a video that Barnett brags that he took a personalized envelope from Pelosi’s desk, saying “I left a quarter on her desk.”

Here’s Mr. Barnett, who goes by “Bigo,” telling the story in his own words pic.twitter.com/oSyKiCDXgy — Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021

Gravette Mayor Kurt Maddox told our sister station KNWA “It’s a shame something like this is what puts you in the public eye. “This is not the city of Gravette. This one person is not who Gravette is and not who the people are.”

Pelosi’s office said that a laptop was taken from the office, but that it had no sensitive information on it and that it was only used for presentations.

The FBI has the immensely difficult task of tracking down the rioters as many were allowed to leave the Capitol without being arrested.

As of this writing, several dozen people have been arrested, according to DC Metro Police.