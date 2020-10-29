Reports of multiple car break-ins in Gregg County caught on tape

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several break-ins to cars have been reported in the northeast area of Gregg County over the past few weeks according to the county sheriff’s office.

Areas of the burglaries include Highway 259 North, Tryon Road, Sam Page Road, and the Rambling Creek which include Janet Kay Drive, Joan Lane and Rebecca Circle.

“Please be sure to take all your valuables and weapons out of your vehicle and lock the doors. If you see suspicious activity in your neighborhood in the late evening or early morning hours, please contact the sheriff’s office,” Officials with Gregg County said in a statement.

In a video posted by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, a person can be seen riding a bike in the Rambling Creek Addition.

