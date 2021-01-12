Retired Texas Air Force officer charged for Capitol Hill mob

This undated photo provided by the GrapevineTexas Police Department shows, Larry Rendall Brock Jr. Brock, a retired Air Force officer was arrested in Texas and charged in federal court in the District of Columbia with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, prosecutors said. During the deadly riot Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Brock was photographed on the Senate floor wearing a helmet and heavy vest and carrying zip-tie handcuffs (GrapevineTexas Police Department via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — A retired Air Force officer was charged Sunday for being part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Larry Rendall Brock Jr. was arrested in Texas and charged in federal court in the District of Columbia with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, prosecutors said.

During the deadly riot Wednesday, Brock was photographed on the Senate floor wearing a helmet and heavy vest and carrying zip-tie handcuffs.

According to an affidavit, his ex-wife was one of the people who told the FBI they recognized Brock from photos taken at the Capitol.

She told authorities: “I just know that when I saw this was happening I was afraid he would be there. I think you already know he was there. It is such a good picture of him and I recognize his patch.”

Brock confirmed to The New Yorker that he was the man in the photographs and claimed he found the zip-tie handcuffs on the floor. “I wish I had not picked those up,” he said.

The Air Force did not immediately respond to inquiries about Brock Sunday.