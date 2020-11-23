Reward offered for info on Trinity ISD burglary

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County is offering a reward after both Trinity ISD High School and Middle School were burglarized over the weekend.

The burglary happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday, November 21. The school district did not say if anything was stolen.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information and you can call or leave a web tip.

If you have any information regarding this crime, and would like to remain anonymous, please call Trinity County Crime Stoppers at 936-639-8477 (TIPS).