Rusk Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for person responsible for killing man late Tuesday night

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for killing a man late Tuesday night.

According to the department, around 11 p.m., deputies were called to the 1800 block of County Road 423. When they arrived, they found a man dead. How he was killed was not released as of this writing.

Officials describe the man they are looking for has a medium complexion, is around 5’6″ to 5’8″, and has a medium build. They say he was wearing a dark hoodie and joggin pants.

When caught, the sheriff’s office plans to charge him with capital murder.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office or Rusk County Crimestoppers.