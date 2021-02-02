Rusk man sentenced to federal prison for being domestic violence offender with a firearm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 53-year-old Rusk man was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 21 months in federal prison for being being a domestic violence offender in possession of firearms.

Law officers learned on Nov. 5, 2019, while investigating possible illegal drugs and firearms at the home of Larry Van Butcher that he had been convicted on an assault family violence charge in Cherokee County. The conviction prohibited him from having firearms.

Law enforcement officers seized 20 firearms, including two that had been reported stolen, from his home, and charged him with federal firearms violations.

According to court records, he confessed to using drugs and owning several firearms.

States District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle issued the sentence in a federal court in Tyler.

“Domestic violence offenses represent a significant public safety concern in our communities, and, in the most tragic circumstances, result in a pattern of abuse and escalating violence,” said Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Ganjei. “Restricting domestic violence offenders from possessing the tools to perpetrate similar or more severe crimes is a priority for the Department of Justice.”

This case is a part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat.