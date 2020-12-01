San Antonio man arrested for murder in connection with Tyler shooting back in July

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A San Antonio man is charged with murder for his alleged connection to a shooting in Tyler back in July.

Trey Barreau, 23, was taken into custody Monday night after a warrant for his arrest was issued by 241st District Judge Jack Skeen. He is now being held in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Back on July 9, 21-year-old Draveon McCullough was found dead with a gunshot wound on West Vance Street in Tyler.

Police say that McCullough had pointed a gun at a homeowner and then a fight broke out. During the struggle, McCullough was shot and killed.

When officers arrived on the scene back in July, they found “a substantial amount of narcotics.”

A Tyler man, 21-year-old Kevondus Brantley, was arrested back on November 19 after a months-long investigation. Tyler police investigators at the time said that there was still a San Antonio man they were searching for.

Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said that the investigation is ongoing and there is still one man they are searching for in connection to the shooting.