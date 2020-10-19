San Augustine deputies find $12,000 in car, charge driver with money laundering

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – San Augustine sheriff’s deputies who pulled over a driver for speeding found more than $12,000 in the car and charged the driver with money laundering.

Deputies stopped Victor Manuel Alvarez-Arteaga on Friday because he was speeding and driving erratically, said an announcement from the sheriff’s office.

The driver showed “extreme paranoia,” the announcement said.

K-9 officer Army detected traces of narcotics which led to a search of the vehicle for possible narcotics trafficking and the recovery of $12,280.

Alvarez-Arteaga was booked in the San Augustine County Jail on charges of money laundering, the announcement said.

He also is wanted by the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE).