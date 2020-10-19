San Augustine deputies find $12,000 in car, charge driver with money laundering

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – San Augustine sheriff’s deputies who pulled over a driver for speeding found more than $12,000 in the car and charged the driver with money laundering.

Deputies stopped Victor Manuel Alvarez-Arteaga on Friday because he was speeding and driving erratically, said an announcement from the sheriff’s office.

The driver showed “extreme paranoia,” the announcement said.

K-9 officer Army detected traces of narcotics which led to a search of the vehicle for possible narcotics trafficking and the recovery of $12,280.

Alvarez-Arteaga was booked in the San Augustine County Jail on charges of money laundering, the announcement said.

He also is wanted by the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51