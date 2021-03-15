Second person arrested in connection to 2020 disappearance of 79-year-old Crockett woman

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A woman was arrested on Monday in connection to the disappearance of a 79-year-old woman from Crockett, Texas.

On Feb. 20, 2020 investigators with the Crockett Police Department started looking into the vanishing of Faye Lynn Paul, 79, according to Crockett police.

David Wayne Denson, 25, became a suspect in the case. He was Paul’s nephew.

Investigators later found evidence of foul play, and after this they charged David Denson with capital murder.

This month, the case was presented to a Houston County Grand Jury and the outcome was a True Bill.

Houston County District Attorney Gordon Kaspar also approved a warrant that was issued for Clara Kimble Edwards, 31, for tampering with a human corpse. This is a second degree felony.

Edwards was arrested at her family’s home on Monday by investigators and the US Marshals Service.

She was booked into the Houston County Jail and her bond was set at $100,000.

The remains of Paul have not been found.

“Investigators hope to one day be able to locate her and provide the family with some closure,” wrote Crockett police.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2021.