Seven people struck after car drives into Fiesta Mart in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Seven people were struck after a car drove into a Fiesta Mart in Houston, according to our sister station KPRC.

On Saturday, around 3 p.m., according to KPRC, police said gold SUV crashed into the store at 9420 Cullen Blvd.

Major Auto Pedestrian Crash: A driver crashed into the Fiesta Mart at 9420 Cullen Blvd. 7 complainants were struck by the vehicle and transported to local hospitals. Suspect is in custody. Inv. is ongoing.

The victim’s ages ranged from 9-years-old to mid-30s, according to KPRC.

According to KPRC, police said “the most significant injury was a head injury and the person is expected to survive.”

According to KPRC, a witness, named Jhanee Armstead, was getting her nails done nearby when the crash occurred and went over to help.

“I actually didn’t know that a car went through until someone told me but I was more focused the lady that was laying down on the ground, face down and I just saw blood all over the ground,” Armstead told KPRC.

All victims are expected to recover, according to KPRC.

Police say that the driver is in custody and according to KPRC, was showing signs of impairment.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing.