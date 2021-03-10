Shelby County sex offender arrested for possessing child pornography

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A man from Center was arrested on Tuesday for possessing child pornography.

A group of sergeants with the Office of Texas Attorney General Criminal Investigations Division Child Exploitation Unit served search warrants on Robert Bradly Lindsey, 58, according to the Shelby

County Sheriff’s Office.

Lindsey was a registered sex offender with the sheriff’s office.

Officials obtained these search warrants after a report was started by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Lindsey was booked into the Shelby County Jail on two charges of child pornography (F-3) and three charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction (F-2), wrote the sheriff’s office.

Lindsey was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Donna Hughes. His bond was also set at $800,000.

“The SCSO does not take lightly the severity of crimes against children. Tips and information regarding sex offenders are encourage to be reported. Currently, Shelby County has approximately 115 sex offenders residing in our area. Questions and concerns regarding offenders can be directed to Leah Chase – SCSO Sex Offender Registrar by calling our office at 936-598-5601.”

The sheriff’s office also thanked the Office of the Attorney General for allowing them to assist with the investigation.

“Their diligence to this case resulted in removing a child predator from the streets,” said the sheriff’s office.