Sheriff’s Corporal killed on his last day of duty before retirement

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (KETK/NBC) – A Florida sheriff’s Corporal was struck by a car and killed on the day before his scheduled retirement.

Hillsborough County authorities say Corporal Brian Lavigne died on Monday when a suspect took deputies on a chase and intentionally hit the side of Lavigne’s cruiser.

Fellow deputies and local firefighters worked to free him and tend to his injuries. However, he later died at Tampa General Hospital.

According to Sheriff Chad Cronister, Lavigne had spent over 30 years in service and was on his very last shift.

“He was unresponsive. Trapped in this mangled devastation that MR. Garrett caused when he intentionally struck this deputy. The deputies can’t get to him to perform life-saving measures. He is unconscious. They are doing everything from breaking windows trying to call in through the back window but the Corporal was trapped again from this devastation caused by this traffic crash.” Sheriff Chad Cronister

The suspect’s name has not yet been released, but Cronister said that formal charges will be made public very soon.