Shooting leaves 1 hospitalized in Lufkin; shooter still at large

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – One person is hospitalized after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Lufkin.
Officials say that the shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lubbock and Knight streets.
According to Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, the victim was taken to a local hospital conscious and alert.
Police are searching for a shooter they say fled the area in a dark colored sedan, possibly a black Dodge Dart.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
