Shooting leaves 1 hospitalized in Lufkin; shooter still at large

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – One person is hospitalized after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Lufkin.

Officials say that the shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lubbock and Knight streets.

According to Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, the victim was taken to a local hospital conscious and alert.

Police are searching for a shooter they say fled the area in a dark colored sedan, possibly a black Dodge Dart.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.