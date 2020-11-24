Shreveport man pleads not guilty to murder of East Texas deputy

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – A Louisiana man accused of shooting and killing an East Texas deputy back on New Year’s Eve pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning.

Gregory Newson, 48, was arraigned over Zoom in the 123rd District Court. He is accused of murdering Panola County Deputy Christopher Dickerson.

Investigators have said Newsom abruptly jumped out of his vehicle and opened fire when Dickerson pulled him over around 2 a.m. in Carthage. It is believed the wounded deputy was able to return fire, though he later died of his injuries at the hospital.

About an hour after the shooting, Newson was captured following a chase and wreck in Shreveport. Along with gunshot wounds, Newson had a punctured lung and broken ribs resulting from the crash.

Judge LeAnn Rafferty has not scheduled the next court date, but she said that it should be coming soon.

Under Texas law, the murder of a peace officer is automatically upgraded to capital murder. The only sentencing options for someone who is convicted is the death penalty or life without parole.