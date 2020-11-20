Smith Co. officials respond to early morning shooting at Country River Club

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Highway 271.

According to the department, deputies were called to the Country River Club in the 13 thousand block of Highway 271 around 1 a.m. Friday .

Once they arrived, deputies found a man that had been shot in the leg, and began a search for the person responsible. A deputy was able to apply a tourniquet above the wound to stop the profuse bleeding

They say the person is a male that left in a black four-door vehicle.

The man that was shot in the leg had to have surgery and is currently in serious condition.

If you have any information about this crime, you are encouraged to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.