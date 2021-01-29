Smith County deputies arrest man in Tyler after car chase

TYLER, Texas(KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a car chase Friday morning that ended in Tyler.

According to Larry Christian with the sheriff’s office, a man led deputies on a chase that started around 10:45 a.m. outside of the city.

Tyler police helped close down city streets that helped trap the driver. After crashing the car at S. Fannin Ave and E. Charnwood St., he bailed out and deputies were able to capture him on foot.

It is unknown as of this writing what started the chase or even the man’s identity.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KETK for more information.