Smith County deputies searching for man accused of shooting woman early Friday morning

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies are on the hunt for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of shooting a woman outside of Lindale early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 18600 block of CR 498, a road just east of Lindale off FM 16.

34-year-old Samuel Salas is charged with the shooting the woman at the home and then fleeing the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital where she is currently in stable condition.

Salas pleaded guilty back in 2017 for assaulting a family member and spent four years in prison. He would have been released back in January.

This is the second large manhunt in Smith County this week. Deputies are still searching for 30-year-old Bryan Mayfield after believing that he had barricaded himself in a Tyler home.

Law enforcement spent several hours trying to make contact, but went inside the house after getting no response. However, he was not inside.

Mayfield also has a previous criminal record. He was arrested 18 times by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department. He was also detained several times in Gregg County.