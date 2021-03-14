Smith County deputies searching for man accused of shooting woman, invading home near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County deputies are on the hunt for a man who is considered to be “armed and dangerous” and was accused of shooting a woman Friday morning and attempting to invade a home Saturday evening.

Samuel Salas, 34, attempted to rob a home at the 13700 block of Shannon Drive near Lindale. The homeowner pulled a gun on Salas and fled away on foot.

Law officials were already looking for Salas after he was charged with shooting a woman on Friday morning at a home in the 18600 block of CR 498, a road just east of Lindale off FM 16.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she is currently in stable condition, according Smith County Deputy Larry Christian.

Salas pleaded guilty back in 2017 for assaulting a family member and spent four years in prison. He would have been released back in January.

Salas is described by law officials as a Hispanic male who is 5’7″ and weighs around 157 pounds, with a shaved head and multiple tattoos.

Lindale police, Texas DPS, the Smith County Pct 5 Constables Office and a Smith County Drone was deployed in an attempt to locate the suspect. The Texas DPS helicopter was on its way the to the location as well as the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Bloodhound unit.

Law officials are looking in the areas of Shannon Drive, FM 2710, CR 4125 and FM 16.

The Smith County Sheriff’s office is asking everyone to stay away from this area. Those who live in the area are asked to lock their doors and call 911 it they see or hear anything suspicious.

This is the second large manhunt in Smith County this week. Deputies are still searching for 30-year-old Bryan Mayfield after believing that he had barricaded himself in a Tyler home.

Law enforcement spent several hours trying to make contact, but went inside the house after getting no response. However, he was not inside.

Mayfield also has a previous criminal record. He was arrested 18 times by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department. He was also detained several times in Gregg County.