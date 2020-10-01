Smith County man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of child

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Smith County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Marshals Service are currently looking for a man that is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The suspect’s name is Hunter Dalton Tadlock-Bearden, also known as Hunter Tadlock, a 22-year-old white male.





Tadlock-Bearden has several tattoos, and it is believed that he is in the East Texas area. He also could be driving a champagne-colored pick-up truck.

If you have any information regarding the location of this fugitive, please call the US Marshals Service at 903-590-1370 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF(2833).

If you have information that leads to the arrest of this, or any felony fugitive and you call Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF(2833), you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.