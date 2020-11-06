Smith County Pct. 2 Constable indicted for official oppression, prostitution just days after re-election

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Josh Black has been indicted on charges of official oppression and prostitution just days after being re-elected.

According to judicial records, Black was indicted on the two charges on Thursday. In Texas, a law enforcement officer can be charged with official oppression under any of the following circumstances:

Intentionally subjecting another to mistreatment or to arrest, detention, search, seizure, dispossession, assessment, or lien that he knows is unlawful

Intentionally denies or impedes another in the exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege, power, or immunity, knowing his conduct is unlawful

Intentionally subjects another to sexual harassment

Both charges are classified as Class A misdemeanors, but official oppression can be upgraded to a third-class felony in special circumstances. It appears in judicial records that a felony indictment was handed down for the oppression charge.

It is unclear what alleged incident led to the charges being filed.

Black was appointed to be the Pct. 2 Constable back in 2018 when Andy Dunklin vacated his position to become the precinct’s Justice of the Peace. He ran unopposed in the 2020 election this week.

He holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice from TJC and graduated in 2007 from TJC’s 10th session Police Academy. He has completed training at The Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Institute of Criminal Justice at Sam Houston State University for constables.

Black also served in the army component of the Texas State Guard, 2nd battalion 19th regiment, where he received the regimental commanders’ award.