Smith County warns of scam where callers lie about your home being foreclosed

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about the latest scam that has popped up in the East Texas area.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said that a caller will identify themselves as a representative of a financial institution. They then try to convince a potential victim that their home is in danger of being foreclosed.

The scam will seem more legitimate because callers have been giving the homeowners their actual address. He will then give the individual a separate phone number to call so that payment arrangements can be made.

If you receive a call like this, simply hang up. If you have doubts as to the veracity of the call, contact the financial institution or mortgage company through which your home is financed.

These scams seem to be targeted mostly toward senior citizens, according to the sheriff’s office.