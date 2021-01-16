Son attacks mother with ‘large’ knife, stabs police officer at convenience store in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A son allegedly attacked his mother and was accused of stabbing a police officer with what Lufkin officials call a ‘large’ knife at a Lucky’s convenience store.

Officers responded to a welfare concern on Friday around 10:30 p.m. at 1707 N. John Redditt Dr. When the officers entered the store, the son allegedly attacked his mother critically injuring her. As the officers tried to stop the attack, the son allegedly ended up stabbing one of the officers in the side.

The woman and the officer were both taken to a local hospital.

The woman is in critical condition and her prognosis is unknown. The officer is in serious but stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and his charges are pending.

According to preliminary release, more information will be released at a later time.