Suspect arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in Rusk, Greg counties

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County man was arrested after he led Rusk county deputies on a pursuit that started in Rusk County and ended in Gregg County.

On Thursday, around 3 p.m., Deputies saw a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road on at County Road 165. When officials got close to the car, the car fled off.

The man led the deputies up to Highway 31 in the Kilgore area where law enforcement was able to stop him.

According to law officials, the suspect gave up without a fight.

No one was injured and now cars were damaged. The pursuit lasted around 40 minutes.

