SWAT Team helps arrest assault suspect who barricaded himself inside residence in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Smith County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect for assault following a standoff yesterday afternoon with law enforcement.

At around 4 p.m. on Dec. 14, deputies went out to Fannin Parkway in northwest Smith County in response to a call from a female who reported being assaulted by a male.

Deputies noticed injury to the female including redness around her neck, though her children appeared unharmed.

The suspect, 45-year-old Bryan Keith Rensberry, refused to leave the residence and barricaded himself inside. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called to the scene.

According to a release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Department, investigators obtained a warrant for Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath.

After repeatedly trying to get Rensberry to comply, law enforcement projected chemical agents into the residence to coax Rensberry outside.

Shortly after, Rensberry emerged from the front door and was arrested. He was taken to the Smith County Jail where he was booked.