Teenager steals nearly $1 million from Kroger over two weeks, police say

ATLANTA (KETK/NBC) – A 19-year-old Atlanta teen was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a Kroger grocery store over a two-week period.

An NBC News report states that Tre Brown created over 40 fake returns to steal more than $980,000 between December and January.

The returns ranged from $75 to over $87,000 for non-existent items and were placed on several credit cards, detectives said. The charges were finally noticed by corporate employees who contacted police.

Detectives said that Brown used the cash to buy clothes, guns, shoes, and two cars. Just before his arrest, police say Brown totaled one of the cars.

Brown has been charged with theft. A large sum of money was returned after he was taken into custody, but the amount is unknown.