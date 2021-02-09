Texarkana man arrested after allegedly assaulting officers, ripping convenience store toilet out of ground

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested last Monday for creating a major disturbance at a gas station and assaulting two police officers.

Texarkana PD officer Jerrika Weaver was dispatched to Texas Blvd. when she met 39-year-old Ashley McClanahan, who police say “was acting very odd.”

According to police, McClanahan told the officer that he called 911 to report that his wife was bleeding, then changed his story. During the encounter, he reportedly grabbed at the officer’s chest and she pushed him backwards.

When he started to run away, the officer tried to grab his arm, but he hit her in the face. She then pepper sprayed him, but “it had absolutely no effect on him at all.”

Police say McClanahan then ran into a convenience store, went behind the counter and started going through the clerk’s purse. When Officer Weaver tried to stop him again, and police say he assaulted her again but she managed to get away from him with the help of some men inside the store. Texarkana PD thanked the men and identified them as Donald Woodberry and Coryindo Owens.

McClanahan then reportedly assaulted the store clerk and threw cash registers and display racks across the store. Officer Weaver decided to evacuate the store and wait for back up.

While she was waiting, police say McClanahan went into the bathroom and ripped the toilet out of the floor.

When backup arrived, McClanahan fought the officers despite behind hit repeatedly with pepper spray. When police finally handcuffed him, he continued to fight and spit in their faces, stopping to kick another officer in the face as they put him in the police car.

McClanahan was charged with two counts of assault on a public servant, robbery, two counts of harassment of a public servant, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and evading arrest.