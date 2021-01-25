Texarkana PD looking for two women who allegedly stole elderly woman’s credit card

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two women they believe stole an elderly woman’s credit card.
They say an elderly lady left a credit card at a Walmart register a few days ago, and one of the women pocketed the card instead of turning it in. She was caught on a security camera at the checkout register.
They said that less than an hour after they left the store, two women used the card to pay for manicures at a nail salon. The card was then used at another store to buy over $200 worth of merchandise.
Texarkana PD asks that if you know these women to call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.
