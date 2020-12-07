Texarkana police looking for man accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana police are looking for a man who is accused of punching his pregnant girlfriend and throwing her to the floor by yanking on her hair.

The woman was five months pregnant at the time, said the information posted on the police department’s Facebook page.

Jeffery Peacock is wanted on a felony warrant for assault of a pregnant woman, police said.

According to the information, Peacock forced his way into the apartment of the woman carrying his child in October and beat her.

“He lost his temper during the argument and hit her several times on the head and face – with at least one of the blows being hard enough that it chipped her tooth. He then grabbed her by the hair threw her down on the floor, causing her to land directly on her stomach.” Texarkana PD

When the woman tried to call 911 on her cellphone, he grabbed it from her and threw it across the room, said the posting. Peacock ran off before police arrived.

A few days later he returned to her apartment.

A witness to this fight said that Peacock threatened the woman and said he was going to make sure she didn’t give birth to the baby.

Anyone with information about where Peacock is can call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.