Texarkana police looking for man they say forged a $12,000 check

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department is looking for a man they say forged a check at a local bank.

According to police, David Carter is a suspect of forging $12,000 check to a bank on New Year’s Eve. Detective Warren Smith worked closely with the bank and eventually developed Carter as a suspect.

Carter is on parole in Arkansas, according to Texarkana PD, and his parole officers helped identify him based on surveillance video and other evidence discovered during the investigation. Carter now has a felony arrest warrant for forgery.

Police say that Carter has not checked in with his parole officers like he is supposed to, so now his parole status is revoked.

Texarkana PD asks that you call them at 903-798-3116 if you can help find him, or call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.