Texas dentist charged with multiple child pornography crimes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) – A dentist from Lubbock was charged this week via criminal complaint with receipt and distribution of child pornography.

He was arrested at his business in Lubbock on Thursday and made his initial appearance in federal court Friday.

Last December, the Lubbock Police Department got a tip from parents that 41-year-old Jason Paul White had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with their children. The complaint involved White’s association with three different boys from ages 13-17.

According to the complaint, White allegedly provided adult sexual devices to three minor males. He requested sexually explicit videos and images from the minors via text messages and social media applications. He received and distributed at least one image of child pornography.

In spring 2020, White allegedly showed a 13-year-old a video of himself engaged in sexual acts. He also contacted the 13-year-old by text message and social media to see if he “enjoyed” the adult sexual device that was given to him.

In summer 2020, White allegedly requested a nude photo from a 17-year-old minor male while at his house in Lubbock. The minor took a nude photo privately in a bedroom with his cell phone. White then took the minor’s cell phone and forwarded the image to himself and another individual.

At his ranch in Post, Texas, White allegedly coerced a 16-year-old minor into partially undressing and showed him a video of a juvenile engaged in sexual acts. Additionally, he requested videos of the minor using the adult sexual device that he gave the minor as repayment.

“The horrific nature of Mr. White’s crimes is only compounded by the fact that he leveraged his position of trust to target the most vulnerable,” Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah said. “Our office will continue to hunt down and prosecute these despicable individuals who exploit minors for sexual gratification and use technology to further victimize our children.”

If convicted, White could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

“It is the FBI’s role to identify the child victims of individuals that choose to prey upon those who are unable to articulate abusive behavior,” said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “We are proud to work with our partners from Lubbock Police Department to investigate these allegations of abuse and to provide appropriate access to victim services and support.”

DeSarno asked that if anyone has information about improper or unlawful activities by White or the production of child pornography, they should contact the FBI or their local law enforcement agency.