Texas felon accused of raping a teenage girl was awaiting trial on three other crimes

HOUSTON (KETK) – A man with a violent criminal past is now accused in a child rape case while he was free on bond from three other felony charges.

David St. John is accused of taking a 16-year-old girl to a hotel on Friday, drugging her, beating her, and raping her at gunpoint for several hours. According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, he was awaiting trial for three other crimes, including possessing the gun he is accused of using in the rape.

In an interview with KPRC, Crime Stoppers victims’ advocate Andy Kahan was in disbelief that St. John was allowed out on bail for a third time.

“He’s already on two (personal recognizance) bonds, he gets charged with another felony, auto theft,” Kahan said. “That should have been it.”

“So he gets back out again, and that brings us to where we are today. One of the most horrific, sadistic sexual assault cases that I’ve looked at in quite some years, and I’m thinking, ‘This should never have happened.’” Andy Kahan

The bonds were issued by 182nd District Court Judge Danilo Lacayo presiding. St. John had been caught on tape punching another person in court before being wrestled down by a deputy. It was unclear what started the altercation.