Texas four-year-old dies after being shot early on New Year’s Day

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – A four-year-old boy in Arlington died from a gunshot wound early Friday morning, according to a release from local police.

Officer responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment complex just after 12:30 a.m. and found a blood trail at the scene, but no one was inside. The apartment was located just north of I-30 and near the Rolling Hills County Club.

Investigators were notified by Grand Prairie Police that a four-year-old boy taken to a nearby hospital was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. Officers believe that the child was shot while at the apartment, but are unsure whether the shooter was inside or outside.

Multiple “persons of interest” have been detained by police while the investigation unfolds.

The boy’s name has not been released, pending family notification.