BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The wife of a Barksdale Airman who was fatally shot in his driveway two years ago spoke out Thursday for the first time since the slaying.

“People tell you that time heals all but I don’t really believe that,” said Alyssa Kidd, days after sitting in the courtroom as 19-year-old Jareona Crosby was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her husband, 30-year-old TSgt. Joshua Kidd.